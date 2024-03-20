Brussels: Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), and Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region, discussed bilateral relations between the GCC and Europe in light of their strategic partnership, including talks on the visa waiver process for GCC citizens in the Schengen area.
The meeting, which took place in Brussels on Monday, focused on enhancing cooperation between the GCC and the EU, emphasising the significance of joint efforts to tackle current challenges.