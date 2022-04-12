Dubai: flydubai will commence daily services to Taif in Saudi Arabia from April 15. With the resumption of daily flights to Taif, flydubai’s network in Saudi Arabia has now grown to seven destinations including AlUla, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Yanbu.
“We are pleased to see our network grow to offer more than 95 unique destinations - the network expansion has been supported by our growing fleet as we continue to take delivery of more aircraft over the next few months,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai said in a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming passengers back on our flights to Taif and thank the authorities for their continuous support,” he added.
Taif is located less than 100 kilometres east of Mecca in a valley on the eastern side of the Hejaz mountains. The city is a favourite summer destination for those looking for the pleasant weather offered by the altitude.
flydubai has built a network of more than 95 destinations in 50 countries served by 63 Boeing 737 aircraft.
Flight details
Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Taif International Airport (TIF) will operate daily.
Return Business Class fares from DXB to TIF start from Dh3,100 and Economy Class fares start from Dh 1,800. Return Business Class fares from TIF to DXB start from SAR 4,200 (Dh4,113) and Economy Class fares start from SAR 1,800 (Dh1,763).