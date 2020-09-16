Dubai: Etihad Holidays is offering its customers the chance to win a five-star staycation in Abu Dhabi, the destination and leisure management arm of Etihad Airways said on Wednesday.
Bookings, worth Dh200 or more, made with Etihad Holidays in September will be automatically entered into a draw to win a two-night stay for two at Yas Island’s W Abu Dhabi Hotel. Meanwhile, in October, customers can win a luxury break for two at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Radisson Blu Yas Island or Amwaj Rotana Jumeira Beach in Dubai, the statement said.
“The UAE is home to some of the world’s most stunning scenery, with world-class architecture juxtaposed against serene beaches and desert landscapes, and there has never been a better time for us to reward our customers with a fantastic staycation prize,” said Hareb Al Muhairy, Senior Vice President Destination & Leisure Management, Etihad Aviation Group.
Winners will be drawn at random by the UAE’s Department of Economy Development and Etihad Holidays representatives.
“At Etihad Holidays we have seen a surge in interest in staycations, but our customers are also choosing to jet off to nearby destinations such as the Maldives, Seychelles and Egypt for a well-deserved break. Like Etihad Airways, our hotel partners have all implemented extensive wellness initiatives ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests choosing to travel at this time,” Al Muhairy added.