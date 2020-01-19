Etihad Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Etihad Airways announced on Sunday it will be working with the Japan National Tourism Organisation on a joint consumer campaign to promote Japan as a destination for Middle Eastern travellers.

The campaign starts on January 19, with the aim of increasing tourism demand from the Middle East to Japan. Japanese tourism bodies had earlier highlighted the Middle East as a new key market for development, within which increased marketing activities will take place.

Japanese tourism bodies had said they see high potential from the Middle East for luxury travel to Japan.

Etihad Airways and the Japan National Tourism Organisation in late October 2019 signed a memorandum of cooperation to jointly promote Japan within the Middle East for the next three years. Etihad has been flying to Japan from Abu Dhabi for 10 years now, and said the country is an “important market” for it.