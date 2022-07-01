Dubai: With the peak travel period of Eid and Dubai school holidays starting July 8, Emirates has advised passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to their flight departure, and ensure they have all the required documents.

The airline has said there are a number of ways to further enhance the travel experience and avoid delays:

Use Emirates App

Download the Emirates app to have travel plans conveniently at your fingertips. The app allows users to book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass, pre-plan meals, book chauffer drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via the ice inflight entertainment.

Check COVID-19 travel requirements

Emirates has recommended passengers arrive to the airport at least three hours before their flight so there’s time for any extra health and safety checks. Face masks are required for flights. The travel requirements for various countries change frequently so passengers are advised to check the COVID 19 test requirements and the health documents needed for travel to Dubai and all Emirates current worldwide destinations.

Sign-up for WhatsApp

Travellers in Dubai can get the latest travel requirements on WhatsApp for popular destinations. This is the latest information that the customer service team have and is updated daily.

Remote check-in

Those travelling from the northern emirates can take advantage of a 24 hour City Check in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal and check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, present health documents, check in baggage and collect boarding passes. Travellers can then buy a bus ticket for Dh20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can simply continue through to their flight.

Check-in online

Travellers can check-in online 48 hours ahead of their flight using the online check-in option on www.emirates.com. It’s also possible to select a seat and preferred meal, and take advantage of any last-minute upgrade options. At the airport, it’s easy to drop bags at the dedicated baggage drop desks, and download a digital boarding pass to use at most international airports.

Luggage handling

If you are departing from Dubai, you can check-in early and drop off your bags to the airport 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if you’re flying to the US or Tel Aviv, and then arrive to the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

Home check-in

This is available in Dubai and Sharjah. DUBZ agents complete the check-in process in your home, hotel or office and take your bags to the flight while you enjoy the rest of your day and breeze through the airport later. Book and pay for the service at least 24 hours before your flight and you may proceed to the Airport check-in up to six hours before your flight departs. When you book First Class, the home check-in service will be complimentary.

Self check-in kiosk

A quick and easy option at the airport are the self-check-in kiosks. Travellers can follow the steps on the touchscreen kiosk and complete the check-in process or operate the kiosk without touch using a mobile phone. It’s possible to view your itinerary, choose your seat and add your Emirates Skywards number at the same time and if you’ve already checked in online, there is also an option to use the baggage drop area to check-in your bags.

Biometric path

The Smart Tunnel is a world-first for passport control, whereby passengers simply walk through a tunnel and are cleared by immigration authorities without human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp. All it takes to register is a quick photo at check-in to capture facial data. Travellers can check-in, clear immigration, access airport lounge – only one of our lounges in Concourse B, and board flights at selected gates purely by facial recognition or using your boarding pass.

Utilise Smart gates