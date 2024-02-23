Vienna: Emirates’ flagship aircraft A380 returned to Vienna on Wednesday after a break of nearly four years and carrying more than 400 passengers to the Austrian capital, the airline said in a media release.
Emirates is the only air carrier to operate the double-decker at Vienna International Airport, a significant milestone in the history of the partnership between the two entities.
The iconic aircraft landed on Austrian soil for the first time back in 2014 to mark the 10th anniversary of Emirates’ operations in Austria, followed by a scheduled A380 service in 2016 between Dubai and Vienna.
"We are delighted to bring our A380 back on the Vienna-Dubai route and offer our passengers the incomparable experience on board the popular aircraft. The A380 is Emirates' flagship aircraft and a fan-favourite among passengers around the world. The return of the double-decker marks a milestone for Emirates’ operations in Austria and demonstrates the significance of our market in Emirates’ global route network," says Elisabeth Zauner, Country Manager Emirates Austria.
Julian Jäger, Joint CEO of Vienna Airport, added, "I am delighted that the Emirates A380 is back in regular service to Vienna. The world's largest passenger aircraft is a highlight for all travellers and a great enrichment for Vienna Airport. The associated increase in capacity is a further sign of the strengthening of connections to the Near and Middle East and is good for tourism to and from Austria."
The A380 is currently the largest passenger aircraft in the world and the flagship of the Emirates fleet.
More than 90 A380s are currently in service on Emirates' global route network, including the popular destinations Bangkok, Mauritius, Denpasar/Bali and Sydney. With 14 seats in First Class, 76 in Business Class and 429 seats in Economy Class, a three-class A380 offers seat capacity for a total of 519 passengers.
This service adds nearly 20 per cent more capacity on flights between Dubai and Vienna.
Emirates flight leaves Dubai as EK127 at 8.55am and arrives in the Austrian capital at 12.25pm. The return flight EK128 departs Vienna at 3.10am and arrives in Dubai at 11.40am. All times are local.