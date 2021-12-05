Dubai: Luxury hospitality developer Seven Tides will open the first resort on The World Islands in Dubai on December 18, 2021.
Situated on Clarence Island, the five-star Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will feature its own 2,000 square metre private beach. The resort’s 142,000 square metre host island is itself located within the South American continent of the World Islands development – an offshore archipelago of 300 man-made isles, just 4 kilometre from the coast of Dubai.
The project boasts a total of 70 rooms, suites and villas, which combine island living with contemporary luxury. Guests will be able to choose from rooms and suites with ocean views and beach access, while spacious villas with private pools will also be available.
Accessible exclusively by boat, just a 10-minute ride from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, the development will feature a gymnasium and a guest pool, as well as a series of private infinity pools for the exclusive use of those staying in villas.
"The Anantara hotel on Clarence Island will set the bar for exclusivity and a luxury lifestyle while remaining in harmony with nature,” said Seven Tides CEO, Abdulla Bin Sulayem. “Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is unique. It will offer genuine island tranquillity despite its close proximity to major retail destinations, gourmet restaurants, golf courses and the emirate’s lively nightlife.”
Food lovers will be able to choose from the resort’s five restaurants and bars, which will offer everything from fine dining to chilled-out eats.