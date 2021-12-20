Dubai: Palm Jumeirah was named 'World’s Leading Tourism Development Project' at the 2021 World Travel Awards. Three of the island’s latest also picked top honours.
• The View at The Palm: The 360-degree observation deck - which opened at the top of The Palm Tower earlier this year - took the title of 'Middle East’s Leading New Tourist Attraction';
• Palm West Beach: Seafront dining and leisure spot, which opened in 2020, won the award for Dubai’s 'Leading Beach Destination'; and
• The St. Regis The Palm, Dubai took the title of 'World’s Leading New Hotel'.
“These accolades represent more milestones for Dubai’s tourism sector and are even more reason to celebrate the ever-growing wonder of Palm Jumeirah,” said Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel. “Nakheel continues to create and deliver groundbreaking destinations for UAE residents and tourists, and in turn contribute positively to Dubai’s tourism and leisure sectors.
"We are humbled The Palm Jumeirah – and key destinations on the island that were all successfully opened despite the challenges of the pandemic – have been recognised at The World Travel Awards."
The Palm Tower, Nakheel’s 52-storey landmark project at the heart of the island, comprises The St. Regis The Palm, Dubai on the first 18 floors; 432 apartments occupying floors 19- to 47, and a three-storey rooftop dining, recreation and leisure complex. Levels 50 and 51 feature the Aura Skypool, the world’s highest 360-degree Infinity pool, and the Sushisamba, both of which opened in November this year. In addition, there is The View at The Palm at the very top on level 52.