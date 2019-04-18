A view of the Laguna Waterpark Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Throughout the month of May, the operator of one of the UAE’s newest water-based amusement parks will be slashing its entry prices to just Dh1.

The special rate that will run across the month of Ramadan will apply to accompanying children of residents and tourists who are planning to visit the Laguna Waterpark, located at the recently developed beachfront destination, La Mer, on Jumeirah 1 beach.

The door price is a steal, given that one entry ticket costs Dh99 online or Dh125 at the gate. However, it can be availed of on weekdays and with every ticket purchased by an accompanying adult or guest.

“Each weekday throughout May, with every ticket purchased online or at the gate, accompanying children under the age of 12 can enter for just Dh1,” the park said in an announcement.

Next month will mark one year since the park opened its doors to the public.

Entertainment parks are one of the drivers of growth in the tourism industry. According to PWC, visitors to theme parks across the UAE are expected to spend $637 million by 2020, up from just $105 million in 2016.

The growth in spending will be fuelled by the opening of new parks, as the UAE seeks to meet its ambitious tourism targets