Dubai: Get set for the first full-scale in-person trade event in Dubai since the pandemic - Arabian Travel Market, the region's biggest travel and tourism event opens May 16. More than 60 countries will be represented on the exhibition floor this year, including Israel.
ATM will feature 67 conference sessions with over 145 local, regional and international speakers. The event will include a hotel industry summit, dedicated buyer forums for Saudi Arabia and China, an International Tourism & Investment Conference (ITIC), as well as an aviation panel and a special session on Gulf-Israeli ties.
“The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest ‘COVID-19’ news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, the current state of the industry and, more importantly, what the future holds,” said Claude Blanc, Portfolio Director, WTM& IBTM Portfolios.
ATM 2021 will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, across nine halls. Consistent with the existing density restrictions and social distancing guidelines and regulations, there will be 11,000 people in the halls at any given time.