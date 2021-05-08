Dubai Creek sunset Image Credit: Dubai Tourism

Dubai: The 2021 edition of the Arabian Travel Market will see Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) showcasing unique events, projects and initiatives designed to further accelerate tourism momentum in Dubai.

Over 70 representatives from government bodies, hotels, destination management companies and tour operators will join Dubai Tourism at the Dubai stands in Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Centre to safely welcome stakeholders, partners and visitors to a key industry event within a physical setting, as part of continued efforts to lead the recovery of global tourism.

Taking place for the very first time as a hybrid event from 16-19 May (physical) and 23-25 May (virtual), the Arabian Travel Market is a key fixture on the global travel and tourism calendar. This year’s event will feature industry discussions under the theme, ‘A new dawn for travel’.

“ATM will play a pivotal role in strengthening the industry in what continues to be one of the most challenging periods for global tourism. With Dubai being the host destination and as one of the longstanding official partners of the event, our participation together with a cross-section of industry representatives is fundamental to the global efforts underway in dealing with a rapidly evolving situation as well as to drive post-pandemic tourism growth,” said Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism.

Visitors to the Dubai Tourism stand will have the opportunity to learn about a diverse array of offerings, activities and initiatives from its key departments. These include Dubai’s efforts to maintain its position as one of the world’s safest travel destinations, as well as plans for the Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The Dubai College of Tourism will be demonstrating the breadth of its educational offerings to travel and trade partners, as well as the institution’s role in shaping the next generation of Dubai’s tourism workforce including the industry nationalisation programme Medyaf, which encourages Emirati nationals to take up roles in the sector and equips them with the necessary knowledge and skills to be employed in a tourist-facing role.

The College will showcase the robust programme of its courses such as Dubai Way, an online learning platform which offers a series of new and engaging practical courses in keeping with domestic demand and global travel trends. There will also be five full-time vocational programmes and scholarships accepting admissions in September 2021, including Food & Beverage Service, Front Office and Hospitality Management.

The gastronomy sector will also be a key promotional focus for Dubai Tourism during ATM, given Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top culinary destinations and the food capital of the region.