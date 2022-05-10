Dubai: Dubai is leading the global tourism recovery with four million visitors in the first quarter of this year, a 214 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.
Dubai recorded an 82 per cent hotel occupancy in the same period under review, the highest in the world, ahead of various major global tourist destinations, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a series of tweets.
Dubai received 1.78 million visitors in March 2022 alone.