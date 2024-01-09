Dubai: Dubai secured the title of being the No.1 global destination in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards, thus becoming the first city to achieve the recognition for three straight years.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced this on his X account.
Dubai's consistent accomplishments in the tourism sector, once thought to be an unattainable dream decades ago, are now a tangible reality thanks to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said.
“A mere year ago, Sheikh Mohammed outlined ambitious goals for Dubai's tourism sector within the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, setting sights on positioning Dubai among the Top 3 global economic cities and tourist destinations,” Dubai’s Crown Prince tweeted.
The 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards winners were determined by evaluating the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings in various subcategories. These included accommodations, restaurants, and activities in destinations globally.
The assessment covered a 12-month period from October 2022 to September 2023, with data gathered from traveller reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor.
Bali secured the second place in the global rankings, just ahead of London, which retains its title as Europe's No. 1 destination and the third spot globally. The Top 5 is rounded off with Hanoi in fourth and Rome in fifth.
New York, the highest-ranking American destination, experienced a slight decline, moving from 23rd to 25th. The rest of the Top 10 includes Paris, Cancun, Marrakech, Crete, and Hoi An in Vietnam.