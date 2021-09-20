Dubai: Dubai Investments has partnered Millennium Hotels & Resorts to the open doors to ‘The Millennium Place’, a four-star hotel located within its Mirdif Hills project. It comprises of 116 rooms and 132 serviced apartments along with a variety of dining options. The establishment also features a gym, spa and multi-purpose meeting space.
“As part of the ongoing development of projects in Dubai as we gear up for Expo 2020, our hotel will be ready to welcome all the visitors who want to experience the splendour that Dubai will be showering guests with next October,” said Bassam Bou Sleiman, General Manager of Millennium Place Mirdif Hotel.
Hotel bookings in the city are ticking along nicely with 10 days left for the Expo opening. “As we are developing this new community of Mirdif Hills, we are aiming to showcase Mirdif’s expansive and green nature, providing a lasting impression as an ideal area for living,” said Obaid Mohammed Al Salami, General Manager of DIR. “This requires a hospitality partner that shares our vision and mission.”