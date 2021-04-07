Dubai Holding Wednesday launched Hatta Dome Park, an exciting new glamping experience situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Holding – a diversified global holding company with a presence in over 13 countries – Wednesday launched Hatta Dome Park, an exciting new glamping experience situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations.

The resort will open its doors to visitors starting Thursday.

This latest addition to Hatta’s glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range.

Family getaway

Hatta Dome Park is the perfect weekend getaway for families and groups of friends alike. The rooms come with the full range of amenities and are designed to accommodate two adults and two children. Each dome tent is equipped with its own private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space that allows for comfortable gathering.

Located just a short walk from Hatta Wadi Hub, guests at Hatta Dome Park can enjoy an assortment of exciting activities, from mountain bike coaching and rentals to downhill mountain carting and trampoline jumping; as well as recently introduced activities by Dubai Holding, which include Zip Line, Climbing Wall, Slingshot, and Paragliding. In addition, guests can choose from a variety of F&B options to suit every taste, from the onsite coffee shop to the mixed-cuisine food trucks; and in turn, help support Hatta’s vibrant UAE National entrepreneur community.

Prime regional destination

Over the years, Hatta has rapidly developed into a prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality and retail to offer a diverse leisure experience that meets the aspirations of the present and future generations. The tourism landscape at Hatta and its idyllic surroundings is undergoing further development in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to engage local businesses, entrepreneurs, and young people.

“Hatta Dome Park is an excellent addition to Hatta Resorts, including Hatta Damani Lodges and Hatta Sedr Trailers, and Wadi Hub, which have been running for three consecutive seasons since they first opened to the public in 2018, having welcomed more than 500,000 visitors comprising more than 120 nationalities to date,” said Joel Russo, Chief Hospitality Asset Management Officer at Dubai Holding.