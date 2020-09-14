Dubai: Motiongate, the Hollywood inspired theme park destination in Dubai, is set to reopen on September 23, according to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Also opening on the same day is the Lapita Hotel.
With Motiongate’s resumption, there will be 27 rides and attractions that will get back into action. Of course, there will be enhanced safety measures in place, with temperature checks and face masks a must.
Advanced online booking will be required for all visitors as the Park will operate on limited capacity on the rides, the F&B attractions and on-site shops.