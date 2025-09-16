GOLD/FOREX
Dreaming of migrating to Australia? UAE expats can apply for 185,000 spots

Skilled visas, family reunions and new talent pathways shape 2025–26 program

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
People in the central business district of Sydney
Dubai: Australia is keeping its doors wide open for global talent. From skilled workers and innovators to families hoping to reunite, Canberra has locked in one of the world’s most generous migration programs for the year ahead.

If you live in the UAE and are considering a move to Australia, here’s big news: the Australian government has confirmed its permanent migration program for 2025–26 will remain at 185,000 places.

The cap is unchanged from last year, but the structure of visas is being sharpened to attract global talent while keeping family pathways open.

How migration spots filled

  • 132,200 spots (71%): Skill stream, aimed at professionals in technology, healthcare, engineering, and other high-demand industries.

  • 52,500 spots (28%): Family stream, covering Partner and Child visas.

  • 300 spots: Special Eligibility stream, for unique cases.

This mix reflects Australia’s dual priorities: building a stronger workforce and supporting family reunions.

New talent, Innovation visa

The big change is the creation of the Talent and Innovation visa, which will offer 4,300 places.

  • It merges the previous Global Talent and Distinguished Talent visas.

  • It also takes in the new National Innovation visa.

  • Applications already lodged under the old schemes will be rolled into this category.

The focus is on attracting innovators, researchers, and high-achievers who can boost Australia’s economy.

Why it matters for UAE expats

  • Skilled professionals: Australia continues to target workers in key fields like healthcare, IT, engineering, and education—areas where many UAE expats are qualified.

  • Certainty: With no reduction in the cap, applicants can plan with more confidence.

  • Family options: The Family stream remains demand-driven, so partner and child applications will continue to move forward based on demand.

Final thought? For UAE-based residents looking west, this migration program offers both certainty in numbers and new opportunities for innovators and skilled professionals. Australia isn’t closing its doors—it’s reshaping them.

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today's economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
