Dreaming of migrating to Australia? UAE expats can apply for 185,000 spots

The cap is unchanged from last year, but the structure of visas is being sharpened to attract global talent while keeping family pathways open.

If you live in the UAE and are considering a move to Australia, here’s big news: the Australian government has confirmed its permanent migration program for 2025–26 will remain at 185,000 places.

Dubai: Australia is keeping its doors wide open for global talent. From skilled workers and innovators to families hoping to reunite, Canberra has locked in one of the world’s most generous migration programs for the year ahead.

Final thought? For UAE-based residents looking west, this migration program offers both certainty in numbers and new opportunities for innovators and skilled professionals. Australia isn’t closing its doors—it’s reshaping them.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.