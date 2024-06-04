Dubai: Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), praised the UAE for their efforts in utilising travel and tourism to promote sustainable development.

She highlighted that the country recognised early on the impact of tourism in fostering a thriving economy. She said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the last day of the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit held in Dubai from 2nd to 4th June.

She specifically commended the UAE's involvement in the WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics programme, which ensures that hotels adhere to basic sustainability standards, enabling travelers to make informed decisions based on a hotel's environmental commitment.

Additionally, Simpson emphasised the global significance of the travel and tourism industry, noting that it sustains one in every ten jobs worldwide and contributes to one in every ten dollars of global economic growth.

She stated that the travel and tourism industry is a significant contributor to job creation, employing 348 million people. Additionally, she predicted substantial growth in the global travel and tourism sector, projecting its value to reach nearly $15 trillion in the next decade, growing at twice the rate of global GDP growth. She stressed that this growth must align with sustainability efforts.

Regarding sustainability in travel and tourism, Simpson underlined that sustainability is a universal challenge across all sectors, including travel and tourism.

She emphasised the importance of government support in producing sustainable aviation fuel and called for policy measures that encourage and commit to its production.