The recognition highlights the country’s enduring appeal to international travelers
Dubai: The Philippines has once again proven its strength as a top tourist destination after three of its most famous islands - Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao - landed on the Top 10 Best Islands in Asia in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards released on October 7.
Drawing from more than 700,000 traveller votes, the annual list showcases destinations that remain favourites among international visitors
Leading the way is Boracay, which placed fourth with a score of 90.54. Known worldwide for its powdery white sand and clear blue waters, the island has seen a steady recovery after its six-month rehabilitation in 2018, when stricter environmental rules and capacity limits were put in place.
Palawan followed closely at fifth place with a score of 90.23, edging out Indonesia’s popular Bali island. Palawan’s growing reputation as an eco-tourism hub has drawn travelers looking for unspoiled nature, with its limestone cliffs, clear lagoons, and UNESCO-protected sites.
Rounding out the Philippine entries is Siargao, which ranked seventh. Once a quiet surfing destination, the island has become one of the country’s fastest-rising tourism hotspots, attracting both local and foreign visitors with its laid-back charm, natural attractions, and vibrant community.
In a statement, the Department of Tourism (DOT) welcomed the recognition, calling it 'a win for communities who continue to care for and promote our destinations.' The agency said the awards reinforce the country’s push for sustainable tourism that benefits local residents.
Vietnam’s Phú Quốc (95.51) took the top spot this year, followed by Langkawi (92.99) in Malaysia and Koh Samui (92.7) in Thailand.
For the Philippines, having three different destinations in the top 10 — a beach resort favorite, an eco-tourism jewel, and a surfing haven — shows the country’s range and enduring appeal to travellers around the world.
