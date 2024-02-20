Air India Express has launched special Xpress Lite fares for travellers who can ditch the bags for major discounts, a media release from the airline said on Thursday.
The campaign called ‘Fly As You Are’ offers major discounts when booking these ‘lite’ fares on the airline's mobile app or website.
With the lower fares, the airline allows flyers to pre-book an additional 3kg cabin baggage allowance for free. This would mean that these passengers could carry a total of 10kg in cabin baggage.
The additional 3kg allowance needs to be pre-booked during booking or subsequently in the ‘Manage’ or ‘Check-in’ sections of the airline website or mobile app.
For UAE travellers
Air India Express also has a limited time offer running for travellers flying from the UAE to Indian destinations. The offer provides a discount of up to 75 per cent when pre-booking extra baggage.
The offer is only valid for booking and travel until March 15 (10.30pm).
Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said, “The launch of Xpress Lite fares heralds what we hope will be a new way to fly in India, extending a proposition already popular amongst flyers across the world, including international airlines flying to and from India.
"It underscores our dedication to continue to push the envelope, introducing best-in-class offerings for Indian flyers, offering frictionless journeys, and reaffirming our brand ethos of 'Fly As You Are'. Xpress Lite Fares across our domestic and international network have the potential to redefine convenience in air travel while delivering exceptional value.”
Other deals
Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance.
Passengers who booked these rates can also add on 15kg and 20kg check-in baggage allowances at discounted rates.
In addition to Xpress Lite fares, Air India Express offers Gourmair hot meals, the AirFlix in-flight experience hub, FlyAhead services for seamless flight changes on the same day, Xtra Seat and Xtra Carry-On offering guests an additional 3 kg or 5 kg cabin baggage allowance.
With the International Connecting Baggage service, the airline allows guests travelling on its network and connecting internationally with any airline to pre-book excess baggage at a discount.