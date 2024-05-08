Dubai: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism will jointly work with Emirates Airlines to 'intensify' international efforts to boost the emirate's status as a hub for trade, tourism and investment. This is based on a new agreement reached between the two entities.
The longer-term aim is part of DET and Emirates' commitment to 'achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33'. And 'further enhance the city’s status as a leading destination for business and leisure'.
"A key driver of Dubai’s tourism and wider economic growth has been the city’s international connectivity, propelled by Emirates’ global network and reputation as a leading airline," said Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing. "And we look forward to continuing to work closely with Emirates to make Dubai the best city to visit, live and work in."
As part of the new push, the Dubai entities will promote the emirate's 'robust business ecosystem, strategic location, unparalleled connectivity to key catchment regions, business-friendly policies and processes, ultra-modern infrastructure, and innovation-led economy'.
Corporates, multinational entities, prominent family businesses, and global investors will all be targeted in positioning 'Dubai as an ideal hub for businesses looking to tap into rapidly growing economies'.