Dubai: Show your face... that's all need to be done to get in.
Abu Dhabi's Yas Island will become a fully 'contact-less' destination with the FacePass, which will be rolled out in phases. The Yas Theme Parks will be among the first in the region to adopt this entry system. Plus, of course, there will be contactless payment systems too.
"This cutting-edge functionality is in line with our digital transformation strategy, and testament to our vision of positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, Abu Dhabi's boutique developer.
Visitors wishing to make use of the technology can download Yas Island mobile app from the Google Play or App Store.
This kind of contactless interactions will be the "future for all consumer-facing businesses". Not only does it save time and provide convenience, it enhances "guest safety and wellbeing through touchless interaction, ensuring world-class safety measures and ease of social distancing," the developer added.
How it works
The technology is facilitated by the Yas Island mobile app and linked to the parks and attractions’ ticketing systems and turnstiles. This allows guests and annual pass holders contactless access at points of entry and contactless payment via facial recognition across select retail and dining outlets.
Those who opt-in will be able to access the parks and attractions and make payments using facial recognition as well as via other methods, including mobile. This will this provide quick queue-free access and eliminate the need to physically interact with turnstiles and points-of-sale, including those at dining and retail outlets.