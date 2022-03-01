Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s latest waterside attraction is open – the Al Qana Marina comes packed with fine F&B options and berths for up to 106 boats. It is located in the Rabdan area next to Khor Al Maqta’a.
The Marina can take in vessels of up to 80-metre length, while their owners can get access to dock storage boxes, full-scale security services, and vessel cleaning and prepping. There is also assisted berthing for those who need it.
According to the developer, the new Marina fits right into Abu Dhabi’s landscape. Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, said: “Abu Dhabi, an archipelago of over 200 islands, is steeped in maritime history. Al Marina provides visitors with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and heritage while also enjoying Al Qana's modernity, luxurious amenities, and diverse culinary offerings.
“Al Marina's opening in the heart of Abu Dhabi will further establish Abu Dhabi's reputation as a modern maritime hub for yacht owners and water enthusiasts, while also promoting tourism in the city.”
Boat owners can head for Al Qana Marina with a day pass or annual membership. The Marina offers annual members rights to exclusive offers on annual memberships to The National Aquarium and The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, as well as additional discounts on spa treatments and culinary experiences at some of the destination's F&B establishments.
“Al Marina's picturesque location affords visitors breath-taking views of Abu Dhabi's iconic skyline and the serenity of the area's pristine waters," said Stuart Gissing, General Manager at Al Qana. "The activities available at Al Qana, combined with its vibrant culinary offerings and next generation entertainment venues, only add to Al Marina's appeal and success. Al Qana is developing into Abu Dhabi’s most favourite destination.”