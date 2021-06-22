Dubai: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), confirmed the resumption of cruise liners ay local ports from September 1, after months of closure as a result of COVID-19.
“We will continue to work closely with our partners at Abu Dhabi Ports to further boost the maritime tourism sector and attract more businesses and tourists.” Said Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.
Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, Managing Director - Cruise Business, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “We are well prepared to receive and welcome vaccinated visitors to the UAE’s capital once again and are excited to see the resumption of cruise activities at both Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Island.”
Safety measures in place
Abu Dhabi Ports is initiating several health and safety measures to protect passengers and crew, which includes daily sterilisation activities across the terminal, the requirement of PCR testing before embarkation, as well as the implementation of a comprehensive emergency response plan for handling positive cases within the terminal.
Upcoming projects
As a part of its strategy, DCT Abu Dhabi will be announcing a series of initiatives. These include upcoming projects and events, as well as participation in international events.
Abu Dhabi is also seeing the development of landmark projects, such as Al Qana, the 2.4 kilometers canal project, the world’s first Warner Bros Hotel, Waterfront of Al Qana, near the Grand Canal, the largest aquarium in the Middle East, and Snow Abu Dhabi – the world’s largest indoor snow park with 11,660 square meters, all set to open later this year.