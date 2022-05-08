Abu Dhabi is all set to announce its summer campaign at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), alongside a series of new initiatives and global partnerships.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will share the best of the emirate with the world, and showcase why the destination should be on everyone’s holiday shortlist for 2022.
Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: “2022 is a pivotal year for Abu Dhabi as we continue to increase the many diverse and captivating experiences to suit all travellers’ passion points across culture, entertainment, nature and adventure. At ATM, we want to inspire future visitors to think of Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination, not only offering guaranteed winter sun, but also amazing summer deals, events and attractions that are accessible to all.”
Visitors to Abu Dhabi can unwind with sunrise yoga at the serene Louvre Abu Dhabi, take in an enriching cultural experience at Qasr Al Watan, or enjoy magical desert night-time retreats.
Those looking for summer holiday thrills can ride world-class rollercoasters across outdoor and indoor theme parks, swim with tiger sharks at the National Aquarium or zip around the famous Yas Marina Circuit. The emirate will also announce offers across hotels and attractions.
At ATM, Abu Dhabi will be brought to life through on-stand activations, enabling guests to discover the capital for themselves. Visitors will be treated to live performances from the ‘City of Music’, the creative craftsmanship of Emirati artisans at the ‘House of Artisans’ zone, traditional Arabic coffee in the Bait Al Gahwa zone and can even virtually ride the fastest rollercoaster in the world, courtesy of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.