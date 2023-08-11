Dubai: The Department of Culture and Tourism— Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) on Friday announced that it has reduced government fees applied to hotels in the emirate. As per the circular issued to managers of hotel and tourism establishments, the fees levied on hotel guests, including tourism and municipality fees, will be reduced. The move aims to encourage residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the Emirate.
The changes will come into effect from September 1.
The alterations to the government fees affecting hotel establishments entail a lowering of the tourism fee from 6 per cent to 4 per cent of the total value of the customer's bill. Meanwhile, the municipality fees will remain steady at 4 per cent of the bill's value.
The update includes elimination of the Dh15 Municipality fee per room/night, alongside the elimination of the 6 per cent tourism fee and the 4 per cent Municipality fee that were formerly applied to hotel restaurants.
“As part of its mandate, DCT Abu Dhabi continuously elevates the standards of the emirate’s tourism, culture, and hospitality offerings in the emirate," Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.
DCT has also directed hotel establishments to diligently report their monthly revenues within the initial five business days of the subsequent month. It is mandatory for them to provide supporting financial details and collaborate with revenue auditors appointed by the Department. The primary aim of this cooperation is to guarantee the precision of declarations and fees that have been authenticated and/or resolved for earlier periods, according to DCT.