Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) will participate at this year’s edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the largest in-person travel and tourism event to physically take place in over a year.

Now in its 28th year, ATM 2021 will be delivered in a hybrid format, with an on-ground event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16th to 19th May, followed by a virtual event from 24th to 26th May.

Aligning with this year’s theme, ‘A New Dawn for Travel and Tourism’, which will focus on the recovery and new opportunities for the travel and tourism industry, DCT Abu Dhabi will unveil its plans for the recommencement of international tourism activities across the destination, as well as plans for the upcoming summer and winter seasons.

“Our participation at ATM is a great opportunity to connect with industry stakeholders and discuss opportunities to promote the tourism sector, despite the current unique global circumstances,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Our team at DCT Abu Dhabi has demonstrated incredible resilience and perseverance, working around the clock with local partners and authorities to develop a series of initiatives and expand our offerings to help revitalise the tourism sector whilst ensuring the health and safety of our residents and visitors above all. As we prepare to launch our expanded reopening strategy to welcome more visitors from various destinations, we look forward to sharing our exciting work and plans with attending industry stakeholders and media during ATM 2021.”

In addition to the unveiling of its plans for the year, ATM 2021 will see DCT Abu Dhabi attend alongside strategic partner WizzAir, Abu Dhabi’s newly established LLC, which will be appearing at the event for the first time ever.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s participation in the event is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the tourism industry and supporting partners, as well as increasing consumer trust locally and internationally. These initiatives include the pioneering Go Safe certification programme, which was developed to raise hygiene and cleanliness levels across tourism and retail establishments in the emirate.