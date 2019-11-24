Devisers is a UK-licensed and the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) regulated immigration advisory firm Image Credit: Supplied

Devisers Immigration Advisers has been at the forefront of providing UK immigration solutions across the Middle East and South East Asia for a decade. It is renowned for its pioneering work in immigration services.

Devisers is a truly global organisation. The company was initiated in the UK in 2007, then proceeding with its global expansion plan and opening its first office outside the UK in Pakistan and then in the UAE. Devisers Immigration Advisers expanded further into the GCC by opening a branch in Qatar. As part of its global growth strategy, the company aims to expand further in due course.

As a UK-licensed and the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) regulated immigration advisory firm, Devisers understands the complexities faced by people who require UK immigration advice and visa services.

With over 10 years of expertise, and hundreds of cases won, Devisers has established itself as the region’s top UK immigration advisers.

The company provides fully tailored and customised immigration solutions for the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand visa categories. Its objective is to help its clients achieve their aspirations, while improving their own as well as their families lives through investor immigration programmes.

It prides itself in being one of the very first law firms to receive the approval for the UK Innovator visa programme in 2019.

Devisers offers complete transparency to clients continually sharing video testimonials of clients as they receive their UK visa approvals.

The company believes that the best form of advertising for its new clients is to hear from its clients who have successfully received their visa approvals through it.