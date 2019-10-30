Dubai: The Sharjah FDI Forum has announced Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy will deliver a keynote address at the inauguration ceremony of its 5th edition on November 11, organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah).

In addition to Minister Al Mansoori, Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Assistant Under-Secretary Foreign Trade Affairs, Ministry of Economy; Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General of The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority; Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director Retail, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Hind Al Mualla, Chief of Creativity, Happiness & Innovation, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); and Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (RTI), will take part in the event.

During the event, officials will highlight the key competitive advantages the UAE economy has sustained and grown amid global economic changes, through unique incentive policies by the country’s wise leadership, an advanced legislation and logistics network, as well as the positive impact of the UAE’s unique relations with economic decision-making organisations regionally and internationally.

The fifth edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum carries the theme ‘Future Trends in Foreign Direct Investment’. It takes place on November 11-12 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

The forum brings together regional and global leaders in business and economy including CEOs, CIOs, economists, financial experts, digital technology experts and investment consultants, who will shed light on the role of investors in driving responsible investments, building inclusive global economies, and impacting the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).