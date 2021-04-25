Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President along with Thumbay Group CHRO, Suraj Padmanabhan, launch the internship program booklet Image Credit: Supplied

Thumbay Group founder president Dr Thumbay Moideen officially launched the Campus to Corporate Internship programme to benefit freshers build their career.

Thumbay Group offers young professionals a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience, through its Campus to Corporate programme aimed at training and mentoring fresh talent. Through this unique programme intended to nurture their business and leadership skills and helping them experience a professional work environment. As our businesses span several sectors, young interns from diverse backgrounds can join the Campus to Corporate program and experience the thrills of working with a diversified international conglomerate.

The internship programme also provides an opportunity for our current employees to connect with these candidates, meet with them, speak with them, and ultimately, mentor them.

"We've created a programme and environment that enables [interns] to be successful and thrive in their career and as well as in their future jobs.," said Group CHRO, Suraj Padmanabhan.

The Thumbay Group internship programme offers highly motivated individuals an opportunity to be exposed to the mission and work of Thumbay Group, and be a part of the largest private academic network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and labs. The interns can join various departments like information technology, medical records, front desk, accounts and finance, quality, sales, human resource, guest services, public relations, logistics, media and communications, call centre, maintenance and various other areas suitable to grow their career.

Selected interns will be offered short-term temporary contracts this also encourages individuals to bring new perspectives and innovative ideas, while improving skills in a diverse and highly stimulating environment. The interns will be providing with Visa and Stipend as per UAE law. Many of them will also be employed permanently in various departments of the Thumbay Group.

The Thumbay Group has always been in the forefront of contributing to education, healthcare and research in the UAE and works hand in hand with all government agencies to fulfil the goals and objectives. Thumbay Group is a UAE – based diversified international business conglomerate, founded in 1998 in Ajman with operations across 20 sectors and having its core business in Education, Healthcare, and Medical Research having 3,500 staff from 50 countries & Educating 2000 Students from 86 Countries & Treating Patients from 185 Countries.