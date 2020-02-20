Vision has an in-house RCIC who ensures ethical practice, helping clients in case processing, case-building and submission of applications Image Credit: Supplied

Why is it important to approach Vision for immigration when you can handle the process on your own?

Immigration processes can be confusing, time consuming and complicated. A licensed firm like Vision is legally bound by a code of professional ethics, strictly observing the stringent rules regarding the quality of service, confidentiality and professionalism. Any breach of these codes is an act of non-compliance, while it is illegal to misrepresent a case to the immigration authorities. A well-experienced firm knows how to build a case keeping a client’s strengths in focus, increasing their chances of approval. With regular updates, profile optimisation practices, and the immigration authority’s familiarity of our brand, you choose success when you decide to work with Vision.

Why is Vision’s in-house RCIC better than one affiliated to a third-party, when both are Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs)?

When it comes to immigration visa approvals (ITA’s/COPR’s), there should never be a confusion on whether the case will succeed or fail. Having an in-house RCIC ensures ethical practice and the watchful eye of a legal professional on case processing, case-building and submissions and this is the fundamental difference between reaching your dream or being left behind.

It is an offence punishable by law to provide immigration services for a fee or other considerations, if you are not regulated. Any active and government certified lawyer or legal professional will never indulge in any fraudulent practice. - Shanaz Lakhani, CEO, Vision Immigration Advisory

Off-shore RCICs are not available on call due to possible time/location differences, or other circumstantial situations. Our in-house RCIC, Shanaz Lakhani, signs off every single case, with a direct interest in client success due to her position as CEO of the firm.

How can I avoid immigration fraud?

It is an offence punishable by law to provide immigration services for a fee or other considerations, if you are not regulated. Any active and government certified lawyer or legal professional will never indulge in any fraudulent practice.

You have the right to demand a clear explanation of the assessment criteria, the basis of your eligibility for the programme, and the credentials of the advisor or legal professional in question. Never accept a suggestion to manufacture false documents. Don’t disclose information that lies outside the parameters of the case, and always check the concerned government’s regulatory body website for the license number and the name of the firm you use.

Canada, for example, confirms professionals and their contact details on the ICCRC website — Iccrc-crcic.ca. With 25 years of trust, Vision invites all clients to exercise these rights.