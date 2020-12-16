RIF Trust’s B2B team Image Credit: Supplied

The investment migration industry started with the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis who established the first Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in 1984.

Today, nations around the world have developed their own version of the process of obtaining residency or citizenship via a government contribution or investment, leaving many high-net-worth-individuals and their families overwhelmed with the number of programme options available. This has created a demand for experienced international advisors to help guide potential investors and their families.

The top investment migration advisories take the time to build a long-standing relationship with both their clients and the governments they work with. It’s critical to understand the expectations and motives of clients in order to propose the best citizenship or residency solutions while supporting governments to consistently review and improve the competitiveness of their programmes.

Government authorised agent

RIF Trust is proud to be one of the few fully licensed government-approved agents in the world for all the citizenship and residency programmes they offer. As well as being the Investment Migration Council Representative in the Caribbean, they have a long history of working closely with governments to refine or improve their CIP.

This level of expertise and transparency is a game-changer for investors and their families as they are presented with the best programme options and can trust that their application, as well as their substantial government contribution or real estate investment, is being professionally handled each step of the way by a credible firm.

Global reach with local expertise

RIF Trust operates offices in more than 14 countries around the world. This global presence helps ensure each application is always processed smoothly and handled by a local point of contact.

As part of its ambitious global expansion strategy, RIF Trust has recently expanded its presence in the UAE by doubling their office size and team to address the overwhelming demand from the Middle East and African market. It also has opened two new offices in China, the largest investment migration market in the world.

Post-citizenship services