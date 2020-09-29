Image Credit: Pixabay

Cell-based seafood producer Shiok Meats of Singapore has received $12.6 million in Series A funding - the latest alternative protein company to raise money as the pandemic pressures global food-supply chains.

The new round of funding will sustain the startup for at least three years and help finance research, development and its first plant in Singapore, according to Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder Sandhya Sriram. New shareholders include SEEDS Capital - the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore - and several venture capital funds. Temasek Holdings-backed fund Big Idea Ventures, which was a seed investor, didn't take part in the latest round.

Startups and food giants around the world are racing to invent and improve alternatives to traditional meat production as consumers become more careful about nutrition and the environment. While fake-meat companies like Impossible Foods Inc. and Beyond Meat Inc. are raising the lion's share of funding as they expand into new markets, other startups are working on lab-grown alternatives for a potential pool of customers that want to eat real meat and seafood that doesn't come from living animals.

Shiok Meats has raised $20.2 million in total funding and a person familiar with the fundraising said its post-money valuation is about $50 million. It takes the stem cells from shrimp before multiplying them in a "culture media," a solution filled with nutrients. It's an expensive product used to make things like vaccines that's primarily sold by pharmaceutical and chemical companies. It's also a key reason why Shiok's prawn meat now costs $3,500 per kilogram.

The startup is researching alternative and cheaper plant-based ingredients with the goal of bringing the cost down to $50 per kilogram in 2022, when their products will be sold to businesses like restaurants. Challenges remain: without finalizing the recipe, they can't lock down the exact ingredient suppliers. And the process of acquiring bioreactors - the vessels in which the shrimp meat will grow, will take a year.