Chateau d’Ax, a leading manufacturer of fine Italian upholstered furniture, has opened its first two branded stores in the UAE in partnership with The Mattress Store, the UAE’s leading home furnishings retailer. The Chateau d’Ax stores are part of The Mattress Store’s luxury collection which includes a series of exclusive partnerships with global luxury lifestyle lines.
Located in the Galleria Mall in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Hills Mall, both Chateau d’Ax store locations offer modern and contemporary furnishings crafted in Italy for discerning consumers. “We are excited to introduce our customers to the exceptional quality of the Chateau d’Ax brand,” said The Mattress Store Co-founder and Managing Director Mubashir Shaffi. “This well-known collection has been bench-made in Italy for more than 70 years using only the finest Italian fabrics, top-grain leathers and hardwood frames. Well-known throughout Europe, it is still relatively new in the UAE, and we believe the time is right for this trendsetting brand.”
Chateau d’Ax is set apart by elegant proportions, comfort, couture tailoring and high quality. These modern and contemporary designs are ideal for consumers who are looking to create distinctive homes in the UAE. As more and more people put down roots here, they are seeking furnishings of true craftsmanship. They are no longer satisfied with disposable furniture, and they are yearning for quality products that are built to last with an aesthetic that feels both luxurious and timeless.
From luxe upholstered silhouettes to beds, tables and decorative accessories, shoppers at Chateau d’Ax will find everything necessary to complete a space with an emphasis on personalised options and customisation. Suggested retails for a three-seat sofa, for example, range from Dh15,000-Dh50,000.
To introduce the brand, along with the sophisticated product assortment, the store is offering free interior design services for the next three months.