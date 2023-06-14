For over 40 years, the Terraco Group has been a pioneering force in the construction industry, developing innovative, class-leading solutions. With a strong belief in collaboration and customer-centricity, Terraco works closely with its customers to achieve success. Committed to helping customers build better structures and buildings, Terraco's core values of innovation, excellence, and life shape its thought process.
Established in 1980, Terraco has emerged as a global leader in the formulation and production of environmentally-friendly finishing materials, with products present in over 75 countries. Sustainability lies at the heart of Terraco's operations, evident in its commitment to producing water-based, low or ultra-low VOC products that comply with international standards. By prioritizing sustainability, Terraco ensures its solutions contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for the construction industry.
Terraco has significantly strengthened its presence in the Middle East over the years. The region's booming construction industry and focus on sustainable initiatives make it a natural fit for Terraco's innovative solutions. Terraco has a Regional Technical Centre in the UAE, acting as a knowledge hub for research, development, and technical expertise. This center enables Terraco to closely collaborate with local stakeholders to tailor its solutions to the unique requirements of the Middle East.
Terraco's commitment to the Middle East extends beyond knowledge-sharing. The company operates advanced manufacturing facilities in the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Algeria, strategically positioned to meet the growing demands of the region's construction sector. These facilities adhere to rigorous quality control measures, ensuring the production of high- performance, environmentally friendly materials.
Terraco actively supports the sustainable initiatives undertaken by countries in the Middle East, contributing to their sustainability goals. By offering innovative solutions, Terraco empowers construction professionals to achieve their sustainability objectives without compromising on quality or performance.
Terraco's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and life has positioned the company as an industry leader in several segments. With a clear purpose of helping customers build better, Terraco continues to strive for solutions that are both innovative and sustainable. By leveraging its expertise and global presence, Terraco is paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient construction industry.