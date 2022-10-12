The UAE’s Telecommunications & Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) launched a white paper on the study of industrial applications of fifth-generation mobile networks, at Gitex Global 2022 on Wednesday.
The paper outlines the visions and objectives of adopting 5G mobile technologies, laws and use cases, standardisation and spectrum, and the role of 5G networks in developing work environments, industries, businesses, technology trends, intellectual property rights and sustainability.
The white paper is divided into six chapters: chapter 1 describes the characteristics and application scenarios of 5G networks; chapter 2 summarises 5G network development trends in major countries and regions worldwide, sspecially with regard to policies, strategic planning, project creation and the innovation environment related to 5G applications; chapter 3 reviews the requirements for the development of 5G networks in the country; chapter 4 analyses the path of promoting 5G applications, exploring the needs of the energy, manufacturing, public services and transport sectors for such applications; chapter 5 examines the development of 5G applications in pilot/experimental sectors in the UAE, and chapter 6 presents interim proposals for the development of 5G industrial applications in the UAE, in terms of policies, networks and applications, while drawing upon the experiences of other countries in 5G applications.
Dubai Police, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Customs, Integrated Transport Centre - Abu Dhabi, ADNOC, etisalat, du, Khalifa University, and Huawei are partnering TDRA in this initiative.
Saleh Al Musabi, TDRA’s Deputy Director-General of the Telecommunications Sector, said: 5G has always been a hot topic when talking about the future, and we in the UAE, as you may know, are one of the leading countries in investing in 5G, both at the level of planning and strategies, and at the level of implementation and operation.
“Looking to the future, the path of development in all sectors relies largely on this vital sector; the ICT sector, which is the incubator of all digital transformations. As for 5G, it is the bridge towards establishing a digital knowledge-based society and economy, and establishing the bases of the smart city.”