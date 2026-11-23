XpertsLeague will offer courses in tax, accounting and financial crime compliance
Dubai: A new professional training institute in Dubai will offer courses in English, Arabic, Russian and Spanish, covering subjects from UAE corporate tax and VAT to anti-money laundering investigations.
Alif Group launched XpertsLeague in Dubai marking its expansion into professional training. The institute is approved by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the group said.
Alia Noor, founder and CEO of XpertsLeague, unveiled the institute’s course programme and introduced its faculty at the launch. Noor is a UAE-registered tax agent and a member of the Federal Tax Authority’s Tax Agent Business Advisory Group.
“We started building the XpertsLeague community in 2020 by sharing what we knew. Now w a’re bringing that same spirit into the classroom, with courses in four languages so more professionals can ask questions, work through real cases and learn from one another,” Alia added.
The programme covers transfer pricing, international taxation, family foundations and International Financial Reporting Standards. It also includes courses on Pillar Two and the UAE’s Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax.
Participants can prepare for the Certified Fraud Examiner exam and the Certified Internal Auditor Challenge Exam. The institute will also offer mentoring for professionals pursuing membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales through its Pathways to Membership scheme. Other courses cover executive communication and financial wellness.
The launch featured two industry panels. The first, moderated by XpertsLeague faculty member and registered tax agent Irina Ryzhakova, focused on UAE e-invoicing. Fellow faculty member and registered tax agent Oxana Josan led a discussion on corporate tax and business growth in UAE free zones.
The event also featured talks on negotiation by strategy executive Don Mosbeh, risk management by AD Ports Group internal audit director Imran Zia, and financial wellness by coach Beth Clay.
Attendees represented 32 nationalities, according to the organisers, and included members of professional bodies, UAE-registered tax agents and business council representatives. Senior government adviser Cláudia Pinto and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry board member Aarefa Al Falahi addressed the gathering as guests of honour.