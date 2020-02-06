This is part of a set of amendments and investment incentives recently announced by the Indian government to attract and encourage foreign sovereign investment in sectors of importance to India. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: In line with its ongoing efforts to create an ideal investment environment internationally, the UAE, in coordination with the relevant authorities in India, has managed to reach tax exemptions for the UAE's sovereign investments in India applicable to the infrastructure sector for all sovereign investment institutions in the UAE, both federally and locally.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, highlighted the significance of these initiatives and praised the UAE's close strategic ties with India, while also stressing the importance of strengthening them further.

Al Khoori said, "These exemptions are part of the UAE's unrelenting efforts to further improve economic relations with countries around the world. The move also reflects the success of the recent negotiations between the joint venture teams from the UAE and India. These meetings strengthen bilateral ties and help create investment incentives that support trade exchange and economic activities between the two countries."