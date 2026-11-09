Tabby tests business account for SMEs after 1 million sign-ups

Who is eligible?

The account is open to UAE residents aged 18 and over. Zarik Nabi, Chief Commercial Officer at Tabby, says an Emirates ID is the only document required. “There’s no salary certificate and no credit check, because Tabby Cash isn’t credit: it’s your own money,” he says. Customers can open an account in the app in a few minutes.

Existing Tabby Pay Later users go through the same process. Nabi notes that the company may offer higher limits as it learns more about a customer’s spending habits.