Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Japan discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership initiative between the UAE and Japan. The partnership aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at the level of all sectors.
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, met with His Excellency Koichi Hagiuda, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, during a meeting held via video communication technology.
The meeting came within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and its Japanese counterpart to support and promote foreign investment in the national manufacturing sector.
During the meeting, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber highlighted the investment opportunities that UAE provides to Japanese companies and manufacturers.