Riyadh: Stellantis Middle East and Petromin have launched a new mega-facility for sales, servicing and spare parts (3S) housing seven major automobile brands in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spanning 12,000 sq. m, the state-of-the-art facility in the Khurais Road automotive district will feature a dedicated 3S facility for the Jeep brand, including a unique Jeep Lounge concept combining social, F&B and showroom space as part of a community-driven approach to automotive retail. The complex will also include a multi-brand 3S space for Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Fiat and Abarth, along with a standalone Alfa Romeo dealership boasting a premium showroom space in line with the luxury Italian brand.
Speaking at the launch, Markus Leithe, Group Managing Director for Stellantis Middle East, said: “Riyadh represents a key stage of growth plans in the Kingdom, and the launch of these new facilities will provide the foundation for the introduction of an exceptional product offering from Stellantis in 2022.”
The launch of the new facility was achieved in just 60 days, following an extensive search to secure the location in Riyadh’s premier automotive district of Khurais Road, where space is in very high demand.
Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Petromin, added: “We are extremely proud to be working alongside a global automotive leader such as Stellantis to supply and service their vehicles in Saudi Arabia. With almost five decades of experience in automotive services in the Kingdom, Petromin is well-placed to support Stellantis’ ambitious growth plans, which was demonstrated by our delivery of this mega facility in just two months and will be further proven by our completion of a further six showrooms in the coming weeks.”
As part of its accelerated plan to expand the footprint of Stellantis brands in Saudi Arabia, Petromin is poised to launch the six additional facilities in Madinah, Makkah, Jubail, Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Road, Abha and Dammam.