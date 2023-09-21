Are you a new corporate entity seeking to establish a foothold in the UAE or are you an existing business looking to navigate the intricacies of the UAE’s corporate landscape?
Competitive advantage
The UAE boasts the world’s lowest corporate tax rate at just 9 per cent, making it an exceptionally tax-friendly destination for global businesses offering substantial cost savings.
Dubai is a strategic hub, connecting enterprises to global markets. With its zero-income tax policy and world-class infrastructure, Dubai presents unparalleled opportunities for business growth. Its strategic location in the Middle East grants access to diverse markets, while its top-tier ports and highways facilitate efficient commerce.
Comprehensive services
At Spicer Pegler, your success is our priority. Whether you’re embarking on the exciting journey of launching a new business or seeking expert guidance for your existing complex company structure, we’ve got you covered at every turn.
Our expertise is limitless, covering the full spectrum of your business needs. Whether you’re at the starting line, needing assistance with company set-up and registration, or navigating the intricacies of accounting and auditing, we’ve got it all covered. From outsourced solutions to virtual assistance, we handle all the details with precision.
Taxation matters? We’ve got you covered for all your taxation needs, including corporate tax, VAT, excise tax, and more. Ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulations is ingrained in us. When you need strategic financial guidance, whether it’s through an in-house CFO or outsourced service, consider us as your trusted advisors.
