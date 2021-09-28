Dubai: The Spanish utility giant Acciona has won the contract on the financing, construction and 25-year operation of the Madinah-3, Buraydah-2 and Tabuk-2 sewage treatment plants in Saudi Arabia. The contracts from the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) are worth $1 billion.
Acciona’s local partners include Tawzea and Tamasuk. Last year, Acciona was awarded the construction of the Al Khobar 2 desalination plant, on the east coast of Saudi Arabia, 400 kilometers from Riyadh. In the same area, the group also completed a 210,000 cubic metres/day Al Khobar 1 desalination plant last year, which serves 350,000 inhabitants.
Of the latest wins, the Madinah-3 wastewater treatment plant in Medina - the fourth most populous city in Saudi Arabia with more than 1.1 million inhabitants - will have a capacity of 200,000 cubic metres/day (and expandable to 375,000 cubic metres/day) to treat urban wastewater.
Acciona will be responsible for the facility’s development, design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance for 25 years. The group will also build 23 kilometers of recycled water collectors for irrigation, three storage tanks and the respective pumping stations.
Going ‘rural’
The Buraydah-2 (150,000 cubic metres/day) and Tabuk-2 (90,000 cubic metres/day) sewage treatment plants are in the rural areas in the central and northern regions of the country, respectively, and will serve one million inhabitants. Acciona will develop, design, finance, construct and operate these two facilities for 25 years.