Dubai-built Mockingjay Network opens early access, linking AI agents from many companies
Dubai: Soika Labs has opened early access to its Mockingjay Network, giving UAE companies 5,000 free credits to build AI agents and host them on a shared public network. Co-founder Enzo Amur, announced the move into production at the Dubai AI Festival on October 27. The soft launch will cover UAE residents first.
The Dubai-based firm describes Mockingjay as an agentic operating system for businesses. Companies can use it to shift operations onto agent-driven workflows, and then publish those agents to the Global Agentic Neural Network (GANN). Agents from different firms can then communicate and work toward a shared objective.
Amur says the network runs independently of any AI model maker. His team chose that route three years ago, after finding it hard to connect with the major providers. “The rules of communication and the rules of cooperation, and equality between AI agents, are very important,” he said.
Mockingjay pools a large range of language models in one place. An auto-routing system sends each task to the most suitable model. Soika Labs claims the routing saves users up to 70 per cent in credits.
Small and medium-sized businesses can use it as an operating system, with agents handling company management and operations. Firms can then publish those agents to the network for company-to-company cooperation. Amur calls that second step the main difference from rival products. Private agents stay sovereign under the design. They connect to the wider network without exposing company data.
Amur rejects the idea that the platform removes staff. Soika Labs sets a minimum of one human per division for safe operation. A one-person company is technically possible, he concedes. Still, he argues, departments and added audit layers need people. He expects “human in the loop” to emerge as a profession. The need grows with scale. More agents mean more actions to audit.
The co-founder was quick to note that the many visitors and delegates attending the Dubai AI festival wanted automation and smart delegation from AI agents, however, very few realized the exposure, “Nobody’s ready for the risks,” he said.
The company works from a principle it states as “in the era of AI, being human matters more.” Amur wants people to keep time for work-life balance and to limit AI in their personal lives.
The launch comes at a time when the UAE has advanced its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. The strategy aims to place the country among the world’s leading AI nations. Businesses across the UAE and wider GCC are moving from adopting AI tools to applying them for measurable operational value, Soika Labs notes. According to Amur, the UAE acts as a good base for an innovative firm with international ambitions.
He credits the government’s management model and its attitude toward innovation. “When the approach is such that they want to create an environment for international and innovative people, it works and has a magnetic effect to create something impactful and useful for humanity.
His closing message to users was short. “Let AI do more so you can be more,” he said. “But don’t let AI take over.”