Muscat: SOHAR Port and Freezone recently launched SOHAR Navigate, a unique online route planner, which provides information on available connections to hinterland destinations. The platform comprise of sea schedules connecting to 550 ports worldwide.

Commenting on the launch of the proprietary tool, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of SOHAR Port and Freezone said: “The Navigate platform was initially launched by our partner, Port of Rotterdam. It is considered the most comprehensive route planner of its kind. Capitalising on this technology, we have modified SOHAR Navigate to suit our regional and global stakeholders and provide them with outreach, as well as a user-friendly means to locate the most efficient and optimal routes for their activities. Users of SOHAR Navigate are able to plan routes from specific areas, via SOHAR, in an easy and convenient way.”