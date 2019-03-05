Signage for SoftBank Group Corp. is displayed outside one of the company's stores in Tokyo, Japan. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Vision Fund raised a $3 billion (Dh11 billion) loan from banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc to help bridge funding gaps in deals, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Goldman Sachs along with Mizuho Financial Group Inc led the so-called capital call facility, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Citigroup Inc, Samba Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc were also among banks that participated, they said.

Capital call facilities provide short-term cash for deals until investors, who have committed money for them, respond to requests for funds. Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co are among investors that have committed capital to the $100 billion Vision Fund.