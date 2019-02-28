Chehaoduo, backed by social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., competes with the likes of Uxin and Souche in a segment that’s remained largely resistant to disruption. Dozens of start-ups — including Chehaoduo and Didi — are now trying to employ artificial intelligence to help users compare pricing, secure auto-financing and gain access to after-market services. Chehaoduo said it will improve services in down payments, second-hand car trading and after-market services via more than 600 physical stores.