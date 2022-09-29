Whether you’re a solopreneur or an established entrepreneur with multiple teams, there’s one critical success factor to running a profitable business. And that is — time.
Your company’s success is a reflection of the time and energy you spend on it, and there’s no better way to sabotage your business than getting stuck in paperwork and micro-operational activities.
At Smart Zone, we believe in freeing up entrepreneurs so you can do what you do best, while we take care of the rest.
We offer support and expert counsel for three business phases: inception, stabilisation and expansion.
In the inception phase, we take care of all your business set-up requirements, which includes business plan preparation, brand naming, trade licence application, government paperwork, residency visas, and bank account opening.
In the stabilisation phase, we work hand-in-hand with you to establish your operational functions, which include: office spaces — both virtual and physical, coworking facilities, phone answering, and marketing. We also offer specialised services in accounting, auditing, bookkeeping, VAT registration/filing, corporate tax, compliance, and financial planning — under our Smart Zone Tax & Accounting division.
In the expansion phase, we help you scale up your business without any hiccups, while ensuring there are no loose ends. Here, we provide support in setting up complex business structures, trademark and patent registration, legal structuring and advisory, and offshore business set-up.
By working with us, you get access to our knowledgeable and multilingual team with over 30 years of collective experience in helping entrepreneurs be smart with their business.
Over the past 12 years, we’ve incorporated more than 20,000 companies and have clients from over 150 countries.
Let’s start and grow your dream company today! Contact us for a free consultation on 055 233 0077 or email us on hello@smartzone.ae