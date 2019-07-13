Image Credit: Abu Dhabi now extends ease of doing business to energy sector.

Abu Dhabi: Small-sized businesses in Abu Dhabi’s energy sector will now be able to acquire instant licensing in through Abu Dhabi Government Services System (Tamm). The licenses will be issued within one working day and comes free of charge for a two year validity.

“This facility aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic direction by increasing the ease of obtaining licences and by creating an environment conducive to conducting business,” said Hamad Al Ameri, Head of Licensing and Compliance Section at Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy. “The DoE is keen to maximise the benefits from the sophisticated digital infrastructure of Tamm to provide our sector with the highest quality services.”

Both at the federal level and at the individual emirate level, the authorities have slashed government fees on a slew of licensing and registration requirements to make it easier for businesses. On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance said 1,500 such services provided by multiple ministries cut their charges. This included those at the Ministry of Economy.

Range of activities eligible for instant processing

Business owners can receive instant licenses through Tamm for services such as water production, treatment and desalination, electricity generation and electricity generation by solar cells (with a maximum capacity of 50 kWp at a single facility). These will also apply to wastewater collection and treatment, recycling and disposal.