Bloomberg

Mumbai: A group led by Silver Lake Partners agreed to invest another 45.5 billion rupees ($602 million) in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital arm, in the latest vote of confidence in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s online push.

The US private equity firm and its co-investors will hold a 2.1% stake in Reliance’s Jio Platforms unit, according to a Mumbai exchange filing Friday. The deal follows Silver Lake’s initial investment of 56.6 billion rupees in the company announced last month.

The digital unit has now raised about $12 billion in less than six weeks from a lineup of marquee buyers including Facebook Inc. and U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co. Earlier Friday, Reliance announced that Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. will invest $1.2 billion in Jio Platforms. It’s now valued at about $65 billion.

The latest stake sale comes amid a report that Amazon.com Inc. is in preliminary talks to buy a stake in No. 2 Indian carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd. for at least $2 billion. The U.S. online retailer is in early-stage discussions to buy about a 5% holding in the Indian wireless operator, Reuters said, citing unidentified people.

American technology and investment giants have been buying into Indian companies to build their presence in Asia’s second-most populous nation.

The string of investments will go toward Ambani’s stated goal of slashing net debt to zero at Reliance Industries, an oil-refining, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications conglomerate that’s India’s largest company. The outside money has also helped set a valuation for Jio as it prepares for a listing.

Jio Platforms combines Reliance’s digital assets with its wireless carrier, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., into a holding company aimed at becoming a top e-commerce and payments operator in the vast Indian market. The latest deal helps bolster Ambani’s plan to shift his conglomerate away from oil and petrochemicals toward faster-growing consumer businesses.